Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 130.1% in September

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

