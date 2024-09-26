Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

