Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.