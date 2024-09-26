Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC traded down $10.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.28. 2,605,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,738,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 246.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 720,616 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

