Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Concentrix Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. 2,092,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,262. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

