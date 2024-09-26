Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 562378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,256,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,965,000 after buying an additional 471,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

