Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in September

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the August 31st total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,952.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.