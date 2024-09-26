Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in September

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the August 31st total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,952.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.50.
About Concordia Financial Group
