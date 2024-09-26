Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.86

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.86 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 117.40 ($1.57). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.55), with a volume of 340,058 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.86. The company has a market cap of £99.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

