Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CDT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 1,453,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,371. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Conduit Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Andrew Regan sold 1,389,820 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $347,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,941,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,329.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096,043 shares of company stock worth $1,060,882. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Further Reading

