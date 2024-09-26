Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFXTF remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
About Conifex Timber
