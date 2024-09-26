Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFXTF remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

