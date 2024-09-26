ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down to $105.73

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.73, but opened at $103.00. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 1,534,836 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 202,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,201,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

