Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 428,232 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3,943.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCSI opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCSI. BTIG Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

