Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $13.50-13.80 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STZ opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.12.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

