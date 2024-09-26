Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,425.90

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4,425.90 and last traded at C$4,412.28, with a volume of 17971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4,372.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,275.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4,251.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,943.60. The stock has a market cap of C$93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 133.4284873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

