Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,940.59

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,940.59 and traded as high as C$4,469.25. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,372.00, with a volume of 19,098 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,275.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4,248.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3,940.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 133.4284873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.381 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

