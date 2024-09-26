Contrasting Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Artiva Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,414.93 -$20.84 million ($0.35) -6.00 Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Artiva Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -118.65% -85.28% Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and Artiva Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 314.69%. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

