Contrasting Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.32% 6.19% 4.95% Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 1 1 0 2.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Resources Connection and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Auto Parts 4Less Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $632.80 million 0.50 $21.03 million $0.66 14.24 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.