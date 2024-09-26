Contrasting XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -21.64% -23.38% -10.14% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and ECD Automotive Design”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $4.32 billion 2.28 -$1.47 billion ($1.48) -7.05 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.73 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ECD Automotive Design has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XPeng and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 1 4 1 3.00 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. ECD Automotive Design has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.30%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than XPeng.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

