Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

