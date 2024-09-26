Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 16.9%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 399,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 214,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$197.47 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elmer Stewart sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Corporate insiders own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.