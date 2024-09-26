Coral Products (LON:CRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 76215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Coral Products Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.77.

About Coral Products

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.