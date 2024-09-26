Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $1,090,844. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

