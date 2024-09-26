Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $18.12. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 6,349 shares trading hands.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $831.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

