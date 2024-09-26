Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fireweed Metals in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Fireweed Metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Fireweed Metals stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$233.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. Fireweed Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$1.44.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
