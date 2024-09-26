Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 173398953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

About Coro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.