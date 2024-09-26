Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 16.7%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,620,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,958,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

