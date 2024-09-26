Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 2.7%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 114,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 68,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.30 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.