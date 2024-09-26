COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2787 per share. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

