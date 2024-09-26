Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 33.4% in September

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 642,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:COSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cosmos Health will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

