Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 33.4% in September

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 642,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cosmos Health Stock Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ:COSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cosmos Health will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
