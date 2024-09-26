Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Position Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,220 shares of company stock worth $422,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $742.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

