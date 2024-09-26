Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in September

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Covestro Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,936. Covestro has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.