Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,705 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Credicorp worth $66,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,029,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,671,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,881,000 after buying an additional 74,152 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAP opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $182.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

