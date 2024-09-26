Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.88. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $156.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $2.2054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Free Report ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

