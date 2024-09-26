Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.88. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $156.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $2.2054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
