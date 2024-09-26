Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas OShea sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £3,611.85 ($4,836.44).

Creightons Stock Performance

LON CRL opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.15. Creightons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Read More

