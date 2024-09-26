Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 129287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.81).

Crimson Tide Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.