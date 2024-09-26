Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 129287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.81).
Crimson Tide Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Crimson Tide Company Profile
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
