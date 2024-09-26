Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.54. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.69%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

