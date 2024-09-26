Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 3.4%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.77. 54,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 355,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Criteo Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

