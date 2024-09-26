Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Criteo were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

