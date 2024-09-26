Critical Analysis: Crown LNG (CGBS) vs. Its Peers

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $1.05 billion $82.30 million 65.42

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crown LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

