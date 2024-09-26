Critical Contrast: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -94.57% -79.92% -58.34% WEX 9.32% 31.05% 3.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and WEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $37.11 million 0.18 -$33.65 million N/A N/A WEX $2.55 billion 3.30 $266.60 million $6.15 33.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Future FinTech Group and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 7 1 2.69

WEX has a consensus target price of $239.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

WEX beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.