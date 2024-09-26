Critical Contrast: QXO (QXO) and Its Peers

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare QXO to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QXO alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 798 4252 5847 129 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given QXO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QXO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million -$1.07 million -8.58 QXO Competitors $950.69 million $10.26 million -4.05

QXO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -142.63% -1,811.21% -8.12%

Summary

QXO beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

QXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.