Critical Survey: Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.72% -1.70% Sigma Lithium 4.28% 6.18% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and Sigma Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $294.50 million 4.45 -$28.33 million ($0.13) -91.08

Analyst Recommendations

Fission Uranium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fission Uranium and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 162.61%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.93%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Fission Uranium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

