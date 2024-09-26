Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.87

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $27.29. Croda International shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 1,353 shares changing hands.
COIHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
