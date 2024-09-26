Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.56. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.53.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

