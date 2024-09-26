CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $277.88 and last traded at $278.46. 1,895,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,335,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.47.

Specifically, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,321,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

