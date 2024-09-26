CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSL Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.62. 11,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. CSL has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get CSL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Featured Articles

