CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

