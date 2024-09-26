CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:CHI traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.21). 23,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,515. The stock has a market cap of £75.40 million, a PE ratio of 905.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.52. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.05 ($1.33).

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

