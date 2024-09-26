CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
LON:CHI traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.21). 23,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,515. The stock has a market cap of £75.40 million, a PE ratio of 905.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.52. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.05 ($1.33).
About CT UK High Income Trust
