CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans GBX 1.35 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHIB stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.27.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

