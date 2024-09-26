Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 43,898 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of Innospec worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innospec by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.