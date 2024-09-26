Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 238,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,949 shares of company stock valued at $74,350,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.